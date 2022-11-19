L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $7.06. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 37,733 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.42%.

In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $31,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,758 shares of company stock valued at $127,350. 6.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

