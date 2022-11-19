Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $63.67 million and approximately $599,766.05 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

