Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$32.60 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 134.11%.

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

