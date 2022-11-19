Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $705.11

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 705.11 ($8.29) and traded as high as GBX 772.03 ($9.07). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 768 ($9.02), with a volume of 112,481 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £981.45 million and a PE ratio of 628.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 705.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 749.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.