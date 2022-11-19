LCI Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $99.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. MKM Partners decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

