Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.8 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

