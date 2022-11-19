Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Raised to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LWAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.