Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.2 %

LNW opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.