Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.