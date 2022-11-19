Linear Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $59.23 million and $760,471.86 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

