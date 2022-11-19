Liontrust Asset Management PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 4.9 %
LON LIO opened at GBX 1,158 ($13.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £751.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,128.13. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 692 ($8.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 872.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 942.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($12.93) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.