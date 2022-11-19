Liontrust Asset Management PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 4.9 %

LON LIO opened at GBX 1,158 ($13.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £751.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,128.13. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 692 ($8.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 872.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 942.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($12.93) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($10.72), for a total transaction of £270,827.52 ($318,246.20). Also, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 843 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £64,068 ($75,285.55).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

