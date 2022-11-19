Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $59.67 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00004279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $59.67 million and approximately $791,163.19 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,557,237 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

