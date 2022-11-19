Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $197.14 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $197.14 million and $517.59 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00006229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 190,259,980 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

