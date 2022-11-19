Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $366.76 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $366.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,582,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,561,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.002222 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
