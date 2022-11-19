Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.54 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and $541.27 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.30 or 0.00380534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,647,581 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

