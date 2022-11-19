LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Trading Down 4.7 %

LPSN opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in LivePerson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 985,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 299,645 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $20,845,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 817,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

