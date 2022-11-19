LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CEO Buys $10,400.00 in Stock

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) CEO John D. Dilullo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LiveVox Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ LVOX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.75. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
