LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CEO Buys $10,400.00 in Stock

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) CEO John D. Dilullo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LiveVox Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.75. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 246.3% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 441,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 74.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 854,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 363,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading

