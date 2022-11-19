loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $154,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,172.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $148,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $212,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

