Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Shares Sold by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC trimmed its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,501 shares during the period. Longview Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 1.5% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rpo LLC owned 0.69% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGV remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,433. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

