Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. J&J Snack Foods accounts for about 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JJSF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,719. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 113.82%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

