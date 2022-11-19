Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $210.80. 8,028,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,050. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.99.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

