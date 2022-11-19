Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.58. 2,499,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

