Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,144. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

