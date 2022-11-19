Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$98.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.97 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.93. 2,912,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.51. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

