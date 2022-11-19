Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,327 shares during the quarter. Macatawa Bank accounts for 4.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 1.21% of Macatawa Bank worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 292,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 439,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 67,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

