Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) insider Raymond Heung sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,587,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,739,141.02.

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$389.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.66.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

