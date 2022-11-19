MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAG. Cormark decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.6 %

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG stock opened at C$20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.16.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.