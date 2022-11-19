MAGIC Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.67 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $56.67 million and approximately $606,815.20 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,719,565 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

