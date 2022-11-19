Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $324,199.30 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

