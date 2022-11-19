Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,618. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

