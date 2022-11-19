Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS remained flat at $103.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 359,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,405. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $137.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

