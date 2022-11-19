Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after buying an additional 129,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

