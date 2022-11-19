Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

