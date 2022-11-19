Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 358 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

GLD traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $162.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,643. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average is $163.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

