Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,736 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,535,000. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,003,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 291,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,929,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 529,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

