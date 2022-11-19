Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 8,347 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.19. 155,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

