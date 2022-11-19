Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

