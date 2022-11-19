Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCYGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Manila Water Price Performance

OTCMKTS MWTCY opened at 6.77 on Friday.

Manila Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment, water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services to residential, semi-business, commercial, and industrial customers in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services; water in Metro Manila; and bulk water in the province of Cebu.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Manila Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manila Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.