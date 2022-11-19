Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $9.90 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

