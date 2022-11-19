Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON MNP opened at GBX 307 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £247.30 million and a PE ratio of 3,411.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.46. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 272.16 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 435 ($5.11).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

