Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Masimo worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

MASI opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

