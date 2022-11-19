Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $138.50. Approximately 20,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 733,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Masimo Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.12.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Institutional Trading of Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

