Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $138.50. Approximately 20,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 733,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.
MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.
The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
