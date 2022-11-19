Matthew Rizik Buys 2,900 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 501,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $8,230,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.