Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maverix Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

MMX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $580.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.51%.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 49.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

