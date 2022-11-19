Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 6.5%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 44,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 55,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Mawson Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.