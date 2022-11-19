Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 6.5%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 44,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 55,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Mawson Gold Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.