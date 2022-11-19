Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Max Resource in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.86 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

