McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 237,719 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $511,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.37. 2,699,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

