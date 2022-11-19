McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $37,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.73. 858,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.46. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

