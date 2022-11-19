McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $37,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.73. 858,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.46. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.