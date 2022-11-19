Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MFIN. Northland Securities lowered Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

MFIN opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

