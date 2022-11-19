Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to Buy

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MBGYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €91.00 ($93.81) to €95.00 ($97.94) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €105.00 ($108.25) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €75.00 ($77.32) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($77.32) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at 16.01 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of 12.42 and a one year high of 26.98.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

